The Greatest Heist
FiveStack w Dean & Zev
The New Feudalism
Trump-Epstein
Epstein
Breaking News: Epstein Files Bill Is On Its Way To Trump's Desk
A recording from Zev Shalev's live video
  
Zev Shalev
The Government Knew Everything: Maria Farmer’s 30-Year Wait for Justice
Epstein survivor’s statement reveals she reported abuse to federal authorities in real time—and they did nothing for three decades. Today is Maria's…
  
Zev Shalev
Historic Day: House Votes 427-1 to Release Epstein Files
Narativ brought together Vicky Ward, Lev Parnas, Dean Blundell, and Wajahat Ali for special coverage as Congress voted to force transparency after 30…
  
Zev Shalev
Lev Parnas
Vicky Ward Investigates
Dean Blundell
Ellie Leonard
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali
, and 
Banner & Backbone Media
"We're Fighting for the Children We Were": Survivors Force Historic Epstein Files Vote
House votes at 2PM on releasing all files. After decades, survivors achieved what Washington said was impossible.
  
Zev Shalev
Tech's Last Liberal: What Silicon Valley Did to the Man Who Refused to Bend the Knee
Mike Brock walked away from crypto royalty because staying meant surrendering his values. What he saw inside the machine should terrify you.
  
Zev Shalev
 and 
Mike Brock
The Epstein Files Fight Moves to the Senate—Trump Is Already Working Thune, Murkowski - and Fetterman?
The FiveStack | The Real Reason Trump 'Flipped' On The Epstein Files
  
Zev Shalev
 and 
Dean Blundell
The Suppression Of Katie Johnson
Exclusive: Newly released emails show how Jeffrey Epstein alerted key members of Trump’s inner circle within hours of a 2016 rape lawsuit against Trump
  
Zev Shalev
THE GREATEST HEIST BOOK 2 | Chapter 2 The Arrest
When Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in 2006, some executives at JPMorgan believed it would end his relationship with the bank. But Epstein had a secret…
  
Zev Shalev
EPSTEIN FROM THE GRAVE: Details Trump's Russian Money Laundering and Tax Evasion
Five months before his death, Epstein documented the famous 2004 mansion deal as coordinated fraud and adds a bombshell about the father of Trump's…
  
Zev Shalev
Trump’s Plan to Kill the Epstein Files: Inside the White House Cover-Up Campaign
The FiveStack | Special Guest LEV PARNAS | Sources reveal president personally calling senators, threatening Nancy Mace, vowing files will “never see…
  
Zev Shalev
Lev Parnas
, and 
Dean Blundell
NEW ANALYSIS: Where Are Trump’s Epstein Photos?
Trump wanders the White House muttering "Epstein, Epstein, Epstein." He's personally lobbied Reps. Boebert and Mace to change their votes. They refused…
  
Zev Shalev
“Of Course He Knew About the Girls”: What Epstein’s Emails Reveal
Six years ago, Narativ reported Epstein was an Israeli intelligence agent. These emails prove it—and show Trump was compromised.
  
Zev Shalev
