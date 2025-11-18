Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Narativ with Zev Shalev
The Greatest Heist
FiveStack w Dean & Zev
The New Feudalism
Trump-Epstein
Epstein
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Breaking News: Epstein Files Bill Is On Its Way To Trump's Desk
A recording from Zev Shalev's live video
13 hrs ago
•
Zev Shalev
275
18
81
The Government Knew Everything: Maria Farmer’s 30-Year Wait for Justice
Epstein survivor’s statement reveals she reported abuse to federal authorities in real time—and they did nothing for three decades. Today is Maria's…
14 hrs ago
•
Zev Shalev
135
8
65
Historic Day: House Votes 427-1 to Release Epstein Files
Narativ brought together Vicky Ward, Lev Parnas, Dean Blundell, and Wajahat Ali for special coverage as Congress voted to force transparency after 30…
15 hrs ago
•
Zev Shalev
,
Lev Parnas
,
Vicky Ward Investigates
,
Dean Blundell
,
Ellie Leonard
,
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali
, and
Banner & Backbone Media
588
13
79
"We're Fighting for the Children We Were": Survivors Force Historic Epstein Files Vote
House votes at 2PM on releasing all files. After decades, survivors achieved what Washington said was impossible.
20 hrs ago
•
Zev Shalev
284
10
78
Tech's Last Liberal: What Silicon Valley Did to the Man Who Refused to Bend the Knee
Mike Brock walked away from crypto royalty because staying meant surrendering his values. What he saw inside the machine should terrify you.
Nov 18
•
Zev Shalev
and
Mike Brock
240
12
70
The Epstein Files Fight Moves to the Senate—Trump Is Already Working Thune, Murkowski - and Fetterman?
The FiveStack | The Real Reason Trump 'Flipped' On The Epstein Files
Nov 17
•
Zev Shalev
and
Dean Blundell
215
5
62
The Suppression Of Katie Johnson
Exclusive: Newly released emails show how Jeffrey Epstein alerted key members of Trump’s inner circle within hours of a 2016 rape lawsuit against Trump
Nov 17
•
Zev Shalev
168
43
89
THE GREATEST HEIST BOOK 2 | Chapter 2 The Arrest
When Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in 2006, some executives at JPMorgan believed it would end his relationship with the bank. But Epstein had a secret…
Nov 16
•
Zev Shalev
157
34
70
EPSTEIN FROM THE GRAVE: Details Trump's Russian Money Laundering and Tax Evasion
Five months before his death, Epstein documented the famous 2004 mansion deal as coordinated fraud and adds a bombshell about the father of Trump's…
Nov 15
•
Zev Shalev
351
20
181
Trump’s Plan to Kill the Epstein Files: Inside the White House Cover-Up Campaign
The FiveStack | Special Guest LEV PARNAS | Sources reveal president personally calling senators, threatening Nancy Mace, vowing files will “never see…
Nov 14
•
Zev Shalev
,
Lev Parnas
, and
Dean Blundell
529
12
107
NEW ANALYSIS: Where Are Trump’s Epstein Photos?
Trump wanders the White House muttering "Epstein, Epstein, Epstein." He's personally lobbied Reps. Boebert and Mace to change their votes. They refused…
Nov 13
•
Zev Shalev
246
17
105
“Of Course He Knew About the Girls”: What Epstein’s Emails Reveal
Six years ago, Narativ reported Epstein was an Israeli intelligence agent. These emails prove it—and show Trump was compromised.
Nov 13
•
Zev Shalev
186
25
85
© 2025 Zev Shalev
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts